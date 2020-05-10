Hyderabad

Two youths killed as jeep hits bike

Two youths were killed after the bike they were riding was hit by a jeep at Modugulagudem village on Yellandu-Kothagudem road in Yellandu mandal on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Naveen, 25 and Kittu, 24, both farm labourers of Kollapuram village near Yellandu, according to sources.

The duo suffered critical injuries when a speeding jeep rammed their bike from the opposite direction on the outer periphery of Modugulagudem in the evening. Some motorists rushed to their help and tried to move them to a hospital in Yellandu, but in vain.

