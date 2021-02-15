Hyderabad

Two youngsters killed in bike accident

Two youngsters were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a lorry at Mir Chowk here in the wee hours of Monday.

Around 1.40 a.m. 19-year-old student from Rasulpurua Fasi Khan and 22-year-old car denting worker from Musanagar in Chaderghat Mosin Khan were travelling on their bike towards Old City to attend a friend’s wedding. Enroute the accident took place near Dar-ul-Shifa crossroad.

“A lorry coming in the opposite direction hit the bike. The duo were thrown off the two-wheeler and got crushed under the wheels of the lorry,” Mir Chowk Sub-Inspector K. Surender said.

He said that a case was registered against the lorry driver and the bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue autopsy. Later they were handed over to the family members.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 7:55:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-youngsters-killed-in-bike-accident/article33843831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY