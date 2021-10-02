Two youngsters killed in accident

Two persons, in their 20s, were killed after a heavy earth mover ran over them near Pillalamarri village limits on Saturday.

Both the rider and the pillion rider were not wearing helmets. They died at the accident site before arrival of any emergency service.

According to Suryapet rural police, the victims were identified as Meka Harshavardhan Reddy and Tirugudu Chanti of Inupamula village in Kethepally mandal.

It was said that the motorcycle skidded and an earth mover that was just behind them ran over them causing severe bleeding and head injuries. The driver of the heavy vehicle is reportedly absconding.

Nakrekal legislator later met the victim families, hailing from Inupamula in his constituency, at the Suyapet Area hospital and condoled with them.