Hyderabad

Two panels for maintenance of Christian burial grounds

To monitor construction, maintenance and other aspects

Social Welfare and Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has directed the officials concerned to constitute two committees — one at local level and the other at State level — to monitor the construction, maintenance and other aspects of the Christian burial grounds.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao allocated 40.1 acres in different places in the three districts abutting the State capital for construction and development of these memorial grounds for the Christian community. The Minister reviewed the progress of the works on these memorials with senior officials on Friday.

He wanted a site-specific committee comprising Tahsildar, Sarpanch, VRO and two representatives of the Christian community at the village level while councillor/corporator, revenue inspector and representatives of the community for the committee in urban areas.

These committees should hold meetings once a month and submit a report on the expenditure-related issued on 25th of every month.

They should ensure that the details of the families of the deceased are duly registered while steps should be taken to see that no charge is collected from people below poverty line. The Minister said Telangana is the only State which allotted land exclusively for burial grounds for Christian community and efforts should be made to evolve an effective policy for development and maintenance of these avenues.

