Two of Gudatipally oustees sent in remand

Cases registered against seven

Complicating the Gouravelli oustees issue in Siddipet district, the police arrested two persons and they were remanded in Karimnagar jail. The arrests were made on Thursday evening. Search is on for five more persons who are ‘absconding.’

According to sources, taking the attack on the camp office of Husnabad MLA V. Satish Kumar two days ago in which some police personnel were injured seriously police registered cases against seven persons belonging to Gudatipally in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district.

The oustees are demanding that the government meet their demands before the dry run of pumping motors at Gouravelli reservoir. They allege that some compensations were yet to be paid to oustees. The oustees have been protesting for the past few weeks in this regard.

Those who arrested and sent in remand were identified as Bhukya Sakru and Ragula Srinivas.

When contacted, Husnabhad Circle Inspector declined to furnish the details of cases registered against the oustees. It was stated that the police were treating those who were not arrested as absconding.

The police camp is continuing in the village with about 100 personnel staying in the village monitoring the movement of villagers.