Two new innovations to help the farmer

They are developed by a farmer and a teacher

Two rural innovators came up with ideas that will help the farming community in their day-to-day operations.

A. Vighneswar of Gorrekal village in Vatpally mandal made a motor-run weed remover which could be manufactured at low cost. Running a workshop at Vatpally, Vighneswar is a farmer having about seven acres of land. Failure to get required labour to remove the weed on the fields made him innovate, which materialised within a week.

“Including the engine, I have used scarp material to put together the weed-remover. With one litre petrol, we can remove weeds on one acre within an hour. It cost me about ₹10,000 to make the engine and it may cost around ₹20,000 for commercial production. The present market price of the machine used for the purpose is more than ₹45,000,” Mr. Vighneswar told The Hindu.

S. Sangameswar of Mallikarjunpally near Zaheerabad, a teacher with a private school, has developed wheel-based sprayer which makes it easy to spray fertilizer at the required height and quantity with ease. Manpower was not needed to carry the sprayer like the conventional sprayers. The sprayer designed by Sangameswar does not need fuel as power is generated through compressor while operating it. The length and height of the sprayer can be adjusted according to requirement of crop.

“It took about a year to materialise the idea. The machine is working perfectly,” said Mr. Sangameswar.

These two are selected from the 15 innovations that were sent for scrutiny.

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao congratulated the innovators on their success and said that the innovations would be exhibited online.