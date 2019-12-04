Hyderabad

Two nabbed, gold and silver ornaments worth ₹41.96 L seized

more-in

Two inter-state property offenders, who were allegedly involved in several offences in Telangana and in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, were arrested by Khammam One Town police during a vehicle checking drive at Ravi Chettu Bazaar late on Tuesday evening.

Police seized stolen gold and silver ornaments worth ₹41.96 lakh, a laptop and an LED TV from them.

The duo identified as N. Venkata Vinay, 35, from Hyderabad, and D. Venkateshwara Reddy, 28, from East Godavari district, was wanted in connection with three property offences reported in the One Town police station limits.

According to the police, two cases are pending against them in Jawaharnagar police station limits under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 8:37:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-nabbed-gold-and-silver-ornaments-worth-4196-l-seized/article30168859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY