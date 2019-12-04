Two nabbed, gold and silver ornaments worth ₹41.96 L seized

Two inter-state property offenders, who were allegedly involved in several offences in Telangana and in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, were arrested by Khammam One Town police during a vehicle checking drive at Ravi Chettu Bazaar late on Tuesday evening.
Police seized stolen gold and silver ornaments worth ₹41.96 lakh, a laptop and an LED TV from them.
The duo identified as N. Venkata Vinay, 35, from Hyderabad, and D. Venkateshwara Reddy, 28, from East Godavari district, was wanted in connection with three property offences reported in the One Town police station limits.
According to the police, two cases are pending against them in Jawaharnagar police station limits under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.