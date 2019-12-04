Two nabbed, gold and silver ornaments worth ₹41.96 L seized

Two inter-state property offenders, who were allegedly involved in several offences in Telangana and in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, were arrested by Khammam One Town police during a vehicle checking drive at Ravi Chettu Bazaar late on Tuesday evening.

Police seized stolen gold and silver ornaments worth ₹41.96 lakh, a laptop and an LED TV from them.

The duo identified as N. Venkata Vinay, 35, from Hyderabad, and D. Venkateshwara Reddy, 28, from East Godavari district, was wanted in connection with three property offences reported in the One Town police station limits.

According to the police, two cases are pending against them in Jawaharnagar police station limits under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad.