Hyderabad

Two killed as lorry knocks down bike

Two youngsters were killed when the bike they were travelling on was hit by a lorry at Malakpet in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The victims, Sunil (25), a daily wage earner from Mangalhat, and Maruthi (25), a private employee from Asifnagar, were going towards Dilsukhnagar, when the accident took place around 2.40 a.m.

Sunil was driving the two-wheeler, and both of them were not wearing helmet, said police.

According to the police, when the victims reached Gate no 1 of Mahboobgunj market, the lorry hit their bike. While Sunil died on spot, Maruthi was rushed to Osmania General Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Chaderghat police, who registered a case under Section 304-A (Causing death by negligence), were analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify the accused.

Their bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue.

