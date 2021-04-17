Two held for selling duplicate electrical goods

Two persons who were selling electrical cables and components of substandard quality were arrested by Hyderabad police here on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (East Zone) raided Raj Alankar Electricals at Jambagh, Afzalgunj, and apprehended 31-year-old Bharath Kumar Rajpurohith and 19-year-old Sharavan Kumar Rajpurohith, who were procuring duplicate cable wires, carton boxes, holograms and QR codes of branded electrical wires of V-Guard and Havells from Delhi.

“They were misleading the innocent customers by making them believe that they are original products of the brand owning companies,” Task Force Additional DCP G. Chakravarthy said.

The police seized substandard material worth ₹4 lakh from their possession.