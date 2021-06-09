Two held for selling Black Fungus vials in grey market

Two persons who were selling anti-Black Fungus injections in black market were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North zone) team.

A team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao laid a trap near RTA office, Khairatabad, and apprehended Ravulapallu Shiva Chander, 31, pharmacy executive with Premier Hospital, Langar Houz, and Devisetti Viswanath, 30, a lab technician at Rajeswari Diagnostic, Manikonda.

The team seized eight vials of Amphotericin B Liposomal Injections (Ambilon 50) and two mobile phones from their possession, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Radha Kishan Rao said on Wednesday. He said that the duo were procuring and selling each vial of antifungal drug for ₹35,000, while the actual price was ₹7,858.