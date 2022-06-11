Hyderabad

Two fast-track courts for speedy trial of rape and POCSO cases inaugurated

Two fast-track special courts for the expeditious trial and disposal of rape and Protection of children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases were inaugurated by P Sree Sudha, Judge, High Court of Telangana, and Administrative Judge of Karimnagar district, at the district court building in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge B Prathima, Collector R V Karnan, the Karimnagar Bar Association president Raja Reddy, general secretary Nagaraju and others were present.

The two fast-track special courts are located one in the ground floor and another in the first floor of the district court building, according to a press release.


