Two doctors test COVID-19 positive

Two doctors of the District Headquarters hospital here reportedly tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the total number of the hospital staff those diagnosed with the COVID-19 to seven.
Four frontline COVID-19 warriors, including two doctors and three nurses of the hospital’s outpatient (OP) wing, had tested positive for the COVID-19 in the last three days, sources said.
The baby of one of the coronavirus infected nurses was also diagnosed with the COVID-19 on Thursday, sources added.
The hospital authorities on Thursday shifted the OP wing to a separate block inside the hospital building. A disinfection drive was carried out on the entire precincts of the hospital to curb the spread of the highly-contagious virus.
Meanwhile, a group of CPI (M) activists staged a demonstration in front of the Office of the DM&HO here demanding the setting up of TrueNat machine at the district headquarters hospital expeditiously to conduct coronavirus tests in view of the "rising tide" of the COVID-19 cases.
