Hyderabad

Two commit suicide in Hyderabad

A 28-year-old man who was looking for employment for several weeks ended his life under the Banjara Hills Police Station limits on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Junaid Iqbal, a resident of Hakimpet. The victim was allegedly under a lot of stress as he was unable to find a job. According to the police, he shared a status update on WhatsApp about what he was going through.

In a separate case, a 26-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Affan-ul-Haq came in the way of a moving train and killed himself. A resident of Risala Bazaar in Bollarum, he is said to have been depressed. The Railway Police, Secuderabad have booked a case.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]


