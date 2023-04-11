HamberMenu
Two Chhattisgarh-based Maoists held in Bhadrachalam Agency

April 11, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau
Police said the duo was nabbed while moving in the jungles along with other dalam members. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Two Maoists including a deputy dalam commander, operating in adjoining Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, were arrested by the police during a joint combing operation with the CRPF personnel in the Pusuguppa forest area in Charla mandal, neighbouring Chhattisgarh, on April 10.

According to the police, the arrested duo was identified as Madivi Iduma (25) deputy commander of the CPI (Maoist) Usoor Local Organising Squad (LOS), and Kunja Devi alias Saritha (23) Usoor LOS member, both hailing from Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division.

 Iduma was enrolled into the “Balala Sangham” of Maoists in 2010 and subsequently inducted into the Usoor block LOS as a dalam member in 2017 before being appointed as the deputy commander of the LOS in 2021, police added.

Police said the duo was nabbed while moving in the jungles along with other dalam members in a bid to force Adivasis inhabiting the fringe areas of the forest straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border to attend their meetings as per the instructions of some top Maoist leaders.

