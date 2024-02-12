GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two boys drown in lake in Mahabubabad district

February 12, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - MAHABUBABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two boys, aged 12 and 10, drowned in a lake at Ammapuram village in Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad district on Sunday afternoon. According to sources, the boys, identified as Yakub (12), and K. Jampa (10) belonging to different families had gone to the Peddacheruvu lake to swim.

Though youth from the locality tried to save them, they were unsuccessful, according to sources.

Police retrieved the bodies of the deceased boys from the lake and sent them to a hospital for post-mortem examination. The Thorrur police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.