Two boys drown in Baswapur reservoir

Two teenagers, S. Pawan Kumar Reddy and L. Hemanth, residents of Bhongir town, reportedly drowned in the Baswarpur reservoir and were pulled out on Tuesday.

According to Bhongir rural police, the boys aged 14 and 13 respectively, had left home on Monday evening for a swim on the banks of the reservoir. Preliminarily, it was understood that the boys were accidentally swept into intense and deep waters and went missing.

While one victim’s body was found on Tuesday morning, police with the help of locals swung into action to retrieve the other victim.

Police said the two friends were Class 9 and 10 students at the Gunj School in Bhongir town. A probe was opened into the incident.