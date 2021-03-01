Two arrested for cheating in name of bank

Two people, who cheated several people by impersonating bank officials, were arrested by Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police.
The accused were brought to Hyderabad after they were arrested in Delhi on February 26. Police seized six mobile phones, three bank cards and other material from the possession of 28-year-old Vineet Singh and 32-year-old Deepak Singh Rawat from Delhi.
In December last, one Ravi Kumar from Tarnaka approached the police stating that unknown persons had phoned him posing as RBL Bank officials and informed him that his credit card would expire soon and asked him to follow their instructions to get its extension.
Further, they sent OTPs to his mobile number and made transactions of ₹ 50,000 by cheating him. Based on a complaint lodged by Ravi Kumar, a case was registered and special teams were formed to nab the accused.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said that the accused persons continue to transfer the money from the accounts of victims until the victims realised that they were being cheated.
He warned people to not believe in such calls and that no bank officials will ask their customers to share the OTPs for extension of credit or debit cards.
