Adivasi youth feted for scaling Pangarchulla peak

Two Adivasi youths of Dummugudem mandal in Bhadrachalam Agency were felicitated by Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao in Manuguru on Thursday for their successful trekking expedition to the Pangarchulla snowy mountain peak at Joshimath in Uttarakhand State recently.

According to a press release, A Arunsagar of Maraigudem and Sariyam Chandu of Anjubaka villages in Dummugudem mandal scaled the Pangarchulla snowy mountain peak at a height of 14,700 feet above sea level on June 2 coinciding with the Telangana Formation Day.

Appreciating the duo for their successful trekking expedition, Mr. Kantha Rao said the State government is striving to promote young talents in trekking and other adventure sports.