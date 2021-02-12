Twin posts held by women for first time

A unique aspect of the latest election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts of GHMC Council, which was held on Thursday, was that both the posts are being held by women for the first time ever.

GHMC Secretarial office confirmed that there had been no instance in the past when both the posts were simultaneously held by women, though women did hold both posts in different terms.

As per the information shared by GHMC from its records, Vijayalakshmi R. Gadwal will be the fifth woman Mayor of the corporation, after Rani Kumudini Devi in 1962-63, Sarojini Pulla Reddy in 1965-66, B. Kumud Naik in 1968-69 and Banda Karthika Reddy in 2009-11.

Mothe Srilatha, on the other hand, will be the third woman to hold the Deputy Mayor’s office. The other two deputy mayors on the records were merely noted as Smt M.Venkatesham in 1961-62, and Smt. M.Venkaiah in 1964-65.