Twenty-two Nagarjunasagar crest gates lifted

Heavy discharge of flood continues at N’Sagar; flood to upstream dams receding steadily

Heavy discharge of flood, in an increased measure, is going on at Nagarjunsagar dam in spite of it receding steadily at the upstream reservoirs – Almatti, Narayanpur, Jurala, Tungabhadra and Srisailam.

After lifting the 14 crest gates of Nagarjunasagar for 5 feet height each on Sunday evening to commence spillway discharge of about 1.09 lakh cusecs, it was increased to nearly 1.75 lakh cusecs around before midnight by increasing the vent of 10 gates to 10 ft height each.

Later, around 1 am on Monday, it was further increased to over 3.18 lakh cusecs by lifiting 8 more gates and keeping the vent of all gates at 10 ft height each.

As at 8 pm on Monday, the inflow into Nagarjunsagar was recordedf at over 3.55 lakh cusecs and discharge to river at over 3.52 lakh cusecs including over 33,000 cusecs discharge with power generation.

At Srisailam in the upstream, the spillway discharge was reduced to about 3.72 lakh cusecs at 8 p.m. on Sunday by reducing the vent of 10 gates to 15 ft height each against 20 ft earlier and the inflow at 8 p.m. on Monday was recorded at over 4.35 lakh cusecs. Further upstream at Jurala, the inflow was recorded at 2.9 lakh cusecs at 6 p.m. on Monday and the discharge through the 25 spillway gates was over 2.41 lakh cusecs and another 20,500 cusecs with power generation.

Similarly, the inflow and discharge were at 3.03 lakh cusecs and 2 lakh cusecs at Almatti, 2 lakh cusecs and 1.57 lakh cusecs at Narayanpur and 33,000 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs at Tungabhadra dam.

In the Godavari Basin, the inflow and outflow was nearly 8,200 cusecs at Yellampally Barrage and it was in the small measure at Singur, Lower Manair and Kaddam dams. However, at Medigadda Barrage, the inflow and outflow was about 1.3 lakh cusecs each with the help of flood from Pranahita.