Nizamabad man’s saga of dreams gone sour

It is like a rebirth for Chede Ashok as he never thought of coming back home and seeing his wife and children again in his lifetime. The 12-year forcible detention in Malaysia came to an end for him on September 5. His arrival after a long time brought immense pleasure to the poor family which has undergone untold mental agony and misery all these years.

Mr. Ashok had gone to Malaysia in search of work in June 2007 and as soon as he landed in Kuala Lumpur, his employer seized his passport and sent him to the remotest place Kampung Kilan. The place is located in a forest over 1,500 km east to the capital. The local agent luring him with a job in a hotel took ₹1.50 lakh and duped the gullible Ashok, who hails from Chemgal of Bheemgal mandal in the district.

The agent could easily deceive the 10th class passout who was roaming without a job in his native village. By then he was married and had three daughters.

The couple were expecting their fourth child (who turned out to be a son) when he moved out of the country. He was offered job in a hotel for 1,500 Ringgits per month but engaged for cattle grazing in Kilan. When he wanted to come back and begged for his passport, he was beaten up by the employer.

Ashok suffered hell in Kilan looking forward for help from any quarter. After a few years he could come in contact with the family and used to talk to them once in six months. The hapless family made rounds of the local authorities and elected public representatives seeking help for his repatriation from Malaysia, but to no avail.

At last recently his eldest daughter Avirala, who is pursuing B.Sc Physiotherapy in Hyderabad, could contact a Tamil lawyer Sumitha with the help of Patkuri Basanth Reddy, president of Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association.

“Sumitha madam within a few days traced my father and kindly provided him food and clothes. With her and Basanth Reddy’s help my father came back alive. I never thought that I could see my father in my life,” said Avirala, tears welling from her eyes.

The 40-year-old Ashok who met with a road accident six months ago in Malaysia fractured his left leg. Shocked by his condition, he is unable to speak properly and is still suffering from swelling in the leg.

“I have tried for his evacuation from different sources for two months. After a great effort I could provide him a new passport for his safe passage,” said Mr. Basanth Reddy.