TV show actor, Vinod, assaulted

A Telugu TV show actor, Vinod, suffered severe injuries after he was attacked by his house owner’s family over a civil dispute on Friday.

Vinod told Kachiguda police that his house owner Pramila, her husband Balaji and their children abused and assaulted him when he asked for the registration of the house after he paying them ₹10 lakh a few months ago.

He suffered a bruised eye in the attack.

“The actor and his mother were staying in the rented house in Kutbiguda for more than five years, and the owners agreed to give him half of the house. They struck a deal and Vinod paid them ₹10 lakh,” police said.

Vinod became popular after playing the role of a female character in the Telugu comedy show ‘Jabardasth’.