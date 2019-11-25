Hyderabad

TSTDC introduces two new package tours

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has introduced two road-cum-river cruise package tours. A TSTDC brochure on the two package tours was released by Ministers V. Srinivas Goud and G. Kamalakar here on Monday.

The two package tours are operated on weekends on regular basis and demand for groups on other days. The first package tour – Hyderabad-Somasila-Srisailam-Hyderabad – would cover Somasila (Nagarkurnool district), Srisailam temple, Sakshi Ganapathi temple, Srisailam dam, Pathalaganga and Farhabad and the second package tour – Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam- Hyderabad – would cover Nagarjunasagar dam, Srisailam temple, Sakshi Ganapathi temple, Srisailam dam, Pathalaganga and Farhabad.

Speaking after releasing the brochure, Mr. Srinivas Goud said the number of tourists visiting Telangana has gone up three times after the formation of the State. He said the first package tour would be offered from November 30. For tariff, reservation and other information on the packages, visit the TSTDC website www.telanganatourism.gov.in or call on toll-free number 1800-425-46464.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 11:00:18 PM

