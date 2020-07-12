TSSP constable held for harassing women

A 32-year-old TSSP constable was arrested by Banjara Hills police for allegedly sexually harassing a businesswoman, who gave him lift till Pragathi Bhavan in her car on July 7.
The accused, Veerababu, of Nalgonda 12th Battalion TSSP, was attached to the Punjagutta police station.
Inspector N. Kalinga Rao said that on July 7, the victim gave lift to Veerababu from Srinagar Colony till CM Camp Office, as he said that he needed to report for duty urgently. “While getting down, he took her phone number and made video calls at odd hours and harassed her,” he said.
Before lodging a complaint, the woman approached SHE Teams, who counselled Veerababu, but in vain. As a result, she approached Banjara Hills police on Saturday and lodged a complaint, following which a case under sections 354-B (Criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered against the constable. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Sunday.
A similar case was booked against Veerababu at Saifabad police station, after a woman doctor lodged a complaint of harassment against him.
“His modus operandi is to ask for lift, and take their phone numbers and make video calls and send text messages at odd hours,” police said. Veerababu got married a few years ago and has two children.
