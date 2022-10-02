TSRTC MD suffers minor injury, four occupants of autorickshaw injured in road accident

Four occupants of an autorickshaw were injured and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) V. C. Sajjanar reportedly suffered a minor injury on his hand in a collision involving the autorickshaw and the car the latter was travelling in at Basanthnagar in Peddapalli district on Saturday night.

Sources said that the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. near Basanthnagar. The car was heading towards Ramagundam and the autorickshaw with four passengers on board was on its way to Peddapalli, when the incident occurred.

However, there was no immediate confirmation of the incident from the local police.

Sources added that the injured passengers of the autorickshaw were shifted to a hospital in Peddapalli and Mr. Sajjanar resumed his journey after he was administered first-aid.