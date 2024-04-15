GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TSRTC Huzurabad depot manager lands in ACB net

April 15, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught the manager of TSRTC Huzurabad depot while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a TSRTC driver for doing an official favour, at Elkaturthy in Hanamkonda district.

According to ACB sources, the manager, Samala Srikanth, had earlier demanded and received an initial payment of ₹10,000 from the complainant, T. Ravinder, in April to drop the charges against him relating to unauthorised absence and irregular attendance.

Acting on a complaint by Mr. Ravinder, the ACB laid a trap and caught Mr. Srikanth while he was receiving ₹20,000, a part of the bribe, the sources said. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.