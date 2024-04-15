TSRTC Huzurabad depot manager lands in ACB net

April 15, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught the manager of TSRTC Huzurabad depot while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a TSRTC driver for doing an official favour, at Elkaturthy in Hanamkonda district.

According to ACB sources, the manager, Samala Srikanth, had earlier demanded and received an initial payment of ₹10,000 from the complainant, T. Ravinder, in April to drop the charges against him relating to unauthorised absence and irregular attendance.

Acting on a complaint by Mr. Ravinder, the ACB laid a trap and caught Mr. Srikanth while he was receiving ₹20,000, a part of the bribe, the sources said. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.