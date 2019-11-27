TSLSA initiative helps two persons’ reunion with families

Two mentally challenged persons, who got lost and landed in Kerala, reunited with their families on Wednesday, thanks to the initiative of Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Thirty-year-old Dasarath and septuagenarian Shakuntala joined their families at the TSLSA office on Telangana High Court premises. The TSLSA got a communication a few weeks ago from its counterpart in Kerala stating that two persons hailing from Telangana were admitted to the Mental Health Institute in Thiruvananthapuram.

Except their photos, the Kerala authorities did not have any clue to trace the persons’ families. “On receiving their pictures, we forwarded the same to all district legal service authority offices and superintendents of police in the State,” TSLSA member-secretary G.V. Subrahmanyam said.

With the help of the police, families of Dasarath and Shakuntala located in Achampet of Nagarkurnool and Zaheerabad of Sangareddy respectively were contacted. A special team was sent to Kerala and the two persons were brought to Hyderabad.

At a formal programme, the two persons were handed over to their respective family members, the member-secretary said.