TSEC notifies GHMC newly-elected members

Election of new Mayor to be held within a month

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has notified the newly-elected ward members (corporators) to the council of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by issuing the gazette notification on Saturday. The notification would pave the way for holding the first meeting of the newly-elected members as also the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor by them.

The term of the existing council of GHMC expires on February 10 and the election of new Mayor and Deputy Mayor could be held before that date only by dissolving the existing council. However, holding both the first meeting of the new council of members and the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor would become mandatory by February 15 as the newly-elected members have been notified on January 16.

“Under Section 90(1) of the GHMC Act, the first meeting of the newly-elected members after ordinary elections, including indirect election to offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, shall be held within a month of publication of the newly-elected members’ names in the gazette,” a senior official of the TSEC said.

Although the TSEC has notified the names of newly-elected members to all the 150 wards of the GHMC, the effective strength is only 149 due to the death of a BJP member elected from Lingojiguda, Akula Ramesh Goud, due to COVID-19 on December 31. Of the 150 wards, TRS has won 56 -- followed by BJP - 48 (effective 47), AIMIM - 44 and Congress-2. Results of the election held on December 1 were declared on December 4 (149 wards) and December 9 (1 ward - Neredmet). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been demanding the issuance of gazette notification of the newly-elected members immediately after the results were declared. However, notifying the newly-elected members was not take up immediately after the declaration of results citing the provisions of the GHMC Act and Article 243-U(1) of the Constitution. The latter stipulates continuation of the elected body of an urban local body (ULB) for its full term of five years.

A letter containing the names of the newly-elected ward members was sent to the TSEC on January 5 by the Election Authority and Commissioner of GHMC.