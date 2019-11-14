TSCSC procures 2.51 lakh tonnes of paddy

The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) has so far procured 2.51 lakh tonnes of paddy this season from 36,862 farmers and has shifted 2.39 lakh tonnes of it to rice mills for milling.

TSCSC Chairman M. Srinivas Reddy said here on Thursday that Telangana was the only State in the country procuring paddy at minimum support price. In spite of the exercise being a financial burden on the State government, it was being procured keeping in mind the interests of farmers.

He, however, cautioned the officials against the possibility of paddy produced in the neighbouring States coming into Telangana due to ceiling in procurement and lack of support price there. Some middlemen and traders were trying to sell the paddy from other States here harming the interests of local farmers, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said.

Water for irrigation

Stating that huge production of paddy was expected in Telangana this season owing to the availability of sufficient water in irrigation projects, 24×7 free power supply to farming and input support given under Rythu Bandhu scheme, the TSCSC Chairman said they have plans to open 3,406 paddy procurement centres this season, of which 1,447 have been opened already. The online procurement management system (OPMS) being followed in the State would also prevent delays in payments to farmers in lieu of sale of their produce, he said.