TS records 2,273 COVID cases

Toll stands at 996 with 12 more deaths

Telangana recorded 2,273 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 1,62,844. While 55,636 samples were put to test, results of 883 are awaited. With 12 more deaths on Tuesday, the toll stands at 996.

The new cases include 325 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 185 from Rangareddy, 175 from Nalgonda, 164 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 122 from Karimnagar, 114 from Warangal Urban, and 91 each from Nizamabad and Siddipet.

The 55,636 people, who underwent tests on September 15, include 24,480 primary contacts who account for 44%, and 6,676 secondary contacts which is 12% of the total. The percentages were the same on Monday too. Of the total 1,62,844 cases, 30,401 were active cases, 1,31,447 have recovered, and 996 have died. The recovery rate in the State is 80.71%, and case fatality rate is 0.61%.

In the 42 government hospitals, 3,743 oxygen beds and 417 ICU beds were available on Tuesday. In 224 private hospitals, 2,972 oxygen beds and 1,378 ICU beds were vacant.