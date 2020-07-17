TS debt will cross ₹6 lakh crore: Vikramarka

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has questioned the spree of loans being raised by the government and feared the total debt of Telangana would cross ₹6 lakh crore by the end of this government’s term.

Speaking to reporters along with Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy, he said that the government had got the Governor’s signature on the enhancement of FRBM’s limit and through it, another ₹30,000 crore will be raised for 2020-21 financial year. Going by the government’s estimates, he said that ₹1.5 lakh crore will be raised in the next three years.

“Telangana has already been pushed into a dangerous debt trap but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wants to continue his loan spree,” he claimed. He said that in 2014-15, when Telangana was formed, the debt burden was ₹79,880 crore but in 2015-16, it increased to ₹97,992 crore, in 2016-17 to ₹1,34,738 crore, in 2017-18 to ₹1,51,133 crore, in 2018-19 to ₹1,80,239 crore and in 2019-20 to around ₹2 lakh crore.

“When the situation is so grave due to COVID and its after effects on the economy, the government is least bothered to support people but spending ₹500 crore on a new Secretariat,” he said and demanded the government to release a white paper on the State finances, including how much was spent on coronavirus treatment and facilities.

“Double bedroom houses, free education, free ration, have all been affected, and there is no word on waiving off the electricity bills and all serious issues have been pushed to the background and the KCR government is focusing only on the new Secretariat and the tenders related to it,” he alleged.

Jagga Reddy warns Ministers

Meanwhile, Mr. Jagga Reddy warned Ministers Srinivas Yadav and Srinivas Goud for criticising the Congress saying they were there to cover up the failures of the government rather than serving people. He questioned why was Mr. Goud offering sweets to the Chief Minister without getting any favourable decisions to employees.

“Mr. Goud flourished under the Congress government’s rule and it is silly that he criticises Congress now. I will expose all his deeds at the right time,” he said.