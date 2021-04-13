TS crosses 3,000 positive cases for second time in a month

The COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 3,000 for the second time this month, and year. On Monday, a total of 3,052 people tested positive for coronavirus. While 1,13,007 samples were put to test, results of 4,135 were awaited. Seven more COVID-19 patients have died.

The highest of 406 cases on Monday were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 301 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 279 in Nizamabad, and 248 in Rangareddy district.

The new 3,052 cases also include 135 in Jagtial, 123 in Sangareddy, 113 in Nirmal, 111 in Kamareddy, 109 in Nalgonda. The lowest of 12 cases were from Mulugu.

From March 2, 2020 to April 12 of this year, a total of 1,11,81,010 samples were examined and 3,32,581 have tested positive for coronavirus. Of the total, 24,131 are active cases, 3,06,678 have recovered, and 1,772 have died.