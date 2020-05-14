TS-bPass implementation from June, says KTR

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said that the TS Building Approval and self-certification system (TS-bPass) will be implemented totally in the State, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), from June.

At a review meeting here, the Minister instructed the officials to be ready as necessary infrastructure and systems would be in place by then totally. The TS-bPass allows people to construct houses through self-certification if the dwellings are to be built within 75 square yards.

The Minister stated that the TS-bPass was being implemented in 87 municipalities on a trial basis and about 1100 applications had been received till now. KTR instructed MA and UD officials to call for a meeting within two days with district collectors, revenue officials and town planning officials from the GHMC limits.

He also asked them to enhance the training for employees to ensure hassle-free transactions. The Minister asked the officials to work towards providing online approvals, once the complete system fell in place.

Expressing happiness over the present software system used for the approval system, he asked the officials to make necessary upgrades of the software based on the feedback given by the officials from the ground. He instructed them to provide various online options (Mee Seva centres, mobile app) for the citizens to send their applications, apart from offline registrations.

A call centre was also being set up for those who had any queries. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA director Satyanarayana and senior officials were present.