TRS suspends Kothagudem MLA’s son

Raghava is facing charges of threatening with life and abetment to suicide by a family in a property dispute case

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) suspended party leader from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Vanama Raghavendra Rao alias Raghava, who is also the son of party MLA from Kothagudem Vanama Venkateswara Rao, with immediate effect on Friday.

Raghava is facing charges of threatening with life and abetment to suicide by a family in a property dispute case. The issue came to light after a selfie-video by victim Naga Ramakrishna was circulated of him along with his wife and two children ending their lives.

Acting on the instruction of party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, general secretary of the party Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and in-charge of party affairs in Bhadradri-Kothagudem N. Naresh Reddy suspended Raghava from TRS.

Raghava’s father Mr. Venkateswara Rao was elected to the Assembly on a Congress ticket in the December 2018 elections but joined the ruling party along with six other MLAs later.

Meanwhile, a few Congress leaders from Khammam joined the TRS in the presence of party working president and Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao and Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who also represents Khammam constituency in the Assembly, here on Friday.

According to party leaders, Congress corporators of Khammam Municipal Corporation M. Shravani (55th division) and D. Radha (17th division) as also Sarpanch of Budidampadu village in Raghunadhapalem mandal Meera and several others formally joined TRS.

Mr. Rama Rao said that the Chief Minister had introduced several welfare schemes for the poor in rural and urban areas and developed towns by upgrading several of them as municipalities and several tandas as gram panchayats.

While farmers had committed suicide due to distress and people faced difficulties in the absence of basic amenities during the previous Congress rule, the TRS government had been providing investment support under Rythu Bandhu, free uninterrupted power supply to agriculture, new roads to villages and tandas, constructed drainages, graveyards and developed village parks, he said.