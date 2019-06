TRS leads ZPs of all four districts carved out of Karimnagar

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Saturday bagged the Zilla Parishad chairperson posts in all the four districts carved out of Karimnagar district.

In Karimnagar district which was reserved for SC (women), TRS Illandakunta ZPTC member Kanumalla Vijaya was elected as ZP chairperson and Saidapur ZPTC member Perala Gopal Rao was elected vice-chairman. Minister for Health Eatala Rajender, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLAs Gangula Kamalakar and Sunke Ravishankar were also present.

From Peddapalli district (general), former Manthani legislator and Kamanpur ZPTC member Putta Madhukar was elected as the ZP chairman and Eligaid ZPTC member Renuka as the vice-chairperson.

In Rajanna-Sircilla district reserved for SC (women), Konaraopeta ZPTC member Nyalakonda Aruna was elected as the ZP chairperson and Illanthakunta ZPTC member Siddam Venu was elected vice-chairman.

In Jagtial district which was reserved for BC (general), Jagtial rural ZPTC member Dava Vasantha was elected the ZP chairperson and Medipalli ZPTC member Haricharan Rao as the vice-chairman.