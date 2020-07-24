TRS leaders to donate ambulances

The ruling TRS leaders along with its working president K.T. Rama Rao, whose birthday was celebrated across the State on Friday, have announced to arrange 100 ambulances with COVID-19 testing facility to the Health Department for their use in rural areas.

Initially Mr. Rama Rao made the announcement to donate six ambulances to the government with his personal funds so that they could be used for coronavirus testing and other health needs in rural areas. The ambulances would be handed over the government soon. Minister for Health E. Rajender complimented Mr. Rama Rao for his noble gesture on the occasion of his birthday.

Following the party president’s announcement, leaders from several districts who came to wish Mr. Rama Rao personally on his birthday also announced donating ambulances to the government. Mr. Rajender himself announced to donate five ambulances on behalf of his constituency and erstwhile Karimnagar district. Although the government is providing ambulances, their need is much larger, particularly with the facility of COVID testing facility, the Minister said.

Mr. Rajender further stated that the ambulances would be used as mini mobile hospitals in rural areas as they would have emergency medicines, oxygen and ventilator facility and the staff to conduct Covid tests.

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy, who was there on the occasion, announced to arrange six ambulances for Suryapet, Bhongir-Yadadri and Nalgonda districts. Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud announced that on his behalf and on behalf of party legislators from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, they would arrange 11 ambulances. Similarly, Ministers E. Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod announced arranging 8 ambulances on behalf of party leaders from erstwhile Warangal district.

Further, Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy announced arranging four ambulances, Government Whip B. Suman - three ambulances, Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy and other legislators from erstwhile Nizambad district - five ambulances, Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy announced arranging three ambulances personally. MPs G. Ranjith Reddy -7, N. Nageswara Rao - 6, Ministers G. Kamalakar - 6, S. Niranjan Reddy - 3, C. Malla Reddy - 6, and P. Sabitha Indra Reddy - 2 - and some party sympathisers present there also offered to arrange the ambulances.