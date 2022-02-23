TRS holds day-long protest in Bayyaram for steel factory

It will create employment opportunities for local youth and usher in accelerated development of tribal areas

Mahabubabad MP Kavitha Maloth, Yelllandu MLA Banoth Haripriya and TRS leader D.S. Reddya Naik showing iron stone during the deeksha in Bayyaram of Mahabubabad district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Launching a blistering attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over the “unfulfilled promise” of setting up a steel factory in the iron-ore rich Bayyaram, TRS MP from Mahabubabad Maloth Kavitha accused the BJP regime at the Centre of showing step-motherly treatment towards Telangana.

She was speaking at a day-long deeksha organised by the TRS in Bayyaram of Mahabubabad district on Wednesday to protest against the Centre’s alleged failure to establish an integrated steel factory in Bayyaram, a promise made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The venue of the deeksha reverberated with slogans -- Bayyaram Ukku Telangana Hakku.

Scores of TRS leaders including several MLAs and the elected representatives of the local bodies from the erstwhile composite Warangal and Khammam districts took part in the protest.

Ms Kavitha, who is also the district president of the ruling TRS, hit out at the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy over his alleged remarks that it was not feasible for setting up a steel plant in Bayyaram.

“The Centre is trying to shirk away from its responsibility of implementing the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act,” she charged, saying the demand for steel factory is not a new one.

“It is imperative to establish a steel plant in iron-ore rich Bayyaram for the all-round development of the tribal areas in Mahabubabad and its neighbouring districts and employment generation,” she noted, alleging that the Union Minister’s comments shattered the hopes of people of the tribal majority districts.

“People will drive away the BJP leaders and will not allow them to move around,” she warned, reiterating that the TRS will spearhead a sustained agitation for the steel factory.

Dornakal MLA D S Redya Naik, Yellandu MLA B Haripriya, Mahabubabad MLA B Shankar Naik and others spoke.

Several speakers contended that Bayyaram is endowed with rich deposits of iron ore of good quality and is an ideal place to set up a steel plant in the public sector to create employment opportunities for local youth and usher in accelerated development of tribal areas.

They reiterated their resolve to carry forward the agitation till the steel plant is established.