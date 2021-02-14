TRS has no right to seek votes in MLC polls: Jeevan

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has said the TRS has no moral right to seek votes in the Graduate MLC elections without giving 45% fitment to the employees and claimed that TRS will be taught a lesson in these elections.
Speaking to reporters here, he said despite claiming to be employee-friendly, the government is treating them shabbily without giving their rightful due. Pay hike is the right of employees, he claimed.
The MLC questioned the silence of the employee union leaders despite the PRC recommending just 7.5% fitment. In the Congress governments, they used to fight for their rights and get a dignified response. But despite insults, the union leaders still express confidence in the government for unknown reasons, he said.
The Congress held three three preparatory meetings for MLC elections where TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and all senior leaders participated. They discussed the strategy for the Nalgonda- Khammam- Warangal MLC constituency and Hyderabad- Ranga Reddy- Mahabubnagar MLC constituency.
Mr. Uttam Reddy criticised the TRS candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal constituency claiming that he was spending huge money acquired through corrupt practices but would face defeat.
