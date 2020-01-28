TRS captures Medchal Municipality

Marri Deepika Reddy was unanimously elected chairperson while Cheerla Ramesh was elected as vice-chairperson for the Medchal Municipality for which elections were held on Tuesday after being postponed for administrative reasons.

The TRS had a strength of 14 councillors, Congress 4, BJP 1 while four independents also won in the 23-member municipality. The election was postponed to Tuesday due to some differences within the TRS over the chairperson’s nomination. Marri Rajashekar Reddy, incharge of Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency, coordinated with the sulking aspirants and ensured the smooth election.

Mr. Reddy said people overwhelmingly voted for the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. He said the votes for TRS had increased by over 20,000 in Medchal constituency compared to Parilament elections. In Parliament elections TRS secured 1,30,287 votes while it increased to 1,50,687 in the municipal elections.