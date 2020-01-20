Hyderabad

‘TRS along with MIM using money and power to win elections’

The ruling Telangna Rashtra Samithi, should contest the urban local body polls based on its performance in the past six years, than wield money and misuse power with the help of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen now, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

“It is unfortunate. Does the TRS has the right to seek votes? Let it tell people if they spent a rupee on the municipalities in the past six years. Instead it is spending on votes now,” he said.

Addressing a series of road shows as part of his electioneering for candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the senior leader arrived at Thangadapally in Choutuppal Municipality, met people in the wards, and later moved to Nalgonda town.

He was given a grand welcome by hundreds of party men in a bike rally, carrying saffron and lotus flags. Mr. Kishan Reddy started his road show starting at the popular Hindupur of the old city to colonies on the Hyderabad Road.

“The TRS has not spent a rupee on municipalities, all that was spent was the Centre’s allocations. I challenge Municipal Minister KTR to come out with a white paper on funds allocation during the NDA and the UPA government, for a debate,” he said.

And although, the BJP didn’t have a municipal chairman, MLA or MP in Nalgonda, Mr. Kishan Reddy said it sanctioned ₹ 40 crore under the 14th Finance Commission for development of Nalgonda. He urged people to elect Bandaru Prasad, the party’s chairman candidate.

The Minister also expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana in 2023, despite joint efforts of the TRS and the AIMIM.

“Telangana, since 2014, remained in the hands of TRS and AIMIM and it should be set free. We will make Telangana Kalvakuntla and Owaisi-free,” he said.

