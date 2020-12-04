Trouw Nutrition’s first India plant at Jadcherla ready

Trouw Nutrition, which makes products to boost productivity and support health of animals, has established a manufacturing facility, its first in India, at Jadcherla near Hyderabad.

The company, which is a part of the Netherlands-based Nutreco, is also setting up a manufacturing plant in Gujarat, which is expected to be ready either next year or in early 2022. Together, the two facilities would entail an investment of euro 20 million.

The Jadcherla plant, developed on about four acres and scheduled to be inaugurated by Netherlands Ambassador Marten Van den Berg on December 7, has high-end technology designed to deliver superior quality premix for customers in south Asia. The 20,000 MT plant will primarily produce vitamins, mineral premixes, mineral blends and feed safety solutions for all species, a release said.

From raw material handling to bagging, the entire manufacturing process is automated so that the final product is completely untouched by hands, said Saurabh Shekhar, Managing Director - South Asia of Nutreco. The Jadcherla unit will cater to the market needs of the entire South Asia and is expected to clock full capacity utilisation by 2025.

“Establishing a state-of-the-art production facility in Hyderabad is our way of reinforcing commitment to South Asia and Indian markets. This is just the beginning in our long voyage to gain a strong foothold here,” said Jurriën Zandbergen, Managing Director of Nutreco, Asia.

While the company’s thrust at present is on B2B segment, the next steps are to foray into B2F (business to farmers) segment. He said Nutreco has both organic and inorganic growth plans to expand its footprints in South Asia. NuFrontiers, the investment arm of Nutreco, has invested in start-ups globally, including the IoT enterprise Eruvaka in India for innovations in aquaculture.