Transformation of armed forces imperative, says CDS

Transformation for Indian armed forces has become a prerequisite to stay relevant in the fast changing geopolitical environment, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, highlighting that a key strategic management competency is the ability to anticipate, prepare for and adapt to change.
The country is facing a complex and challenging security environment, which dictates enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in national war-fighting ability, he said, during his keynote address to the two-day seminar on ‘Transformation: Imperatives for the Indian Armed Forces’ held at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, on Thursday.
Gen. Rawat also stressed the significance of evolving doctrine, force structures, technology and sustenance to create future-ready military. The meeting covered two major sessions on ‘Organisational Imperatives’ and ‘Structural Imperatives’, in which senior serving and veteran officers from the three services participated.
Speakers focussed on the desired changes in the armed forces like joint training, staffing and procurement.
The importance of restructuring of military commands into ‘Joint Theatre Commands’ was also highlighted to achieve desired level of unity in operations, a release said.
