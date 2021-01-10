Transco completes HT line shifting a day earlier

The Transmission Corporation of Telangana (TSTransco) has completed the shifting of high-tension (132 KV) transmission line at Tellapur Railway Station, between the Ramachandrapuram and Gachibowli sub-stations, one day in advance providing relief from interruptions in power supply to consumers served under the three sub-stations in and around the city.

The Transco has scheduled the line shifting work from January 9 to 11 to enable widening of the road there and asked the consumers to bear with any unexpected interruptions in power supply in the areas served by Ramachandrapuram, Bollaram and Pashamailaram sub-stations, although alternative arrangements were made to divert the load. Transco officials said the consumers including the open access category would get power supply without any interruption now as the line shifting work was completed by Sunday evening itself.