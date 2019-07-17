Traffic impact analysis to be must for building permission

GHMC is preparing proposals to make submission of Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) mandatory, for obtaining building permissions in future. A consultant has been engaged to study the proposal and prepare a report for submission to the State government, a senior official has informed.

To begin with, the TIA clause is proposed to be made applicable only in case of large commercial establishments, such as malls, multiplexes, hospitals, hotels and offices.

Residential complexes and even gated communities will be exempted for the time being.

Roads burdened

The decision has been taken in view of city’s road infrastructure being unable to meet the demands of the vehicle load from the burgeoning commercial establishments at a few locations.

Though the proposal has been in the works for over a year, it has gathered pace now, after recent instances of roads in HiTec City and other areas being chock-a-block during heavy downpour. The study has reached its final stage, and a report will be submitted to the government, the official said.

As per the proposals, the establishments on which TIA will be mandatory may be chosen based on expected vehicle turnout per hour. The corporation will fix standard vehicle turnout for each kind of establishment based on their respective activities, the official said.

Prescribed capacity

If the vehicle load remains within the prescribed carriage capacity of the particular road even after being added with the specific turnout from the establishment, then permission will be granted without hassle.

If it takes the number of vehicles per hour beyond the road’s capacity, then the TIA would suggest alternative ways of improving the carriage on the road, such as construction of flyovers or road widening.

Singapore, Dubai model

Proposals are under consideration, for imposing certain charges on the establishment seeking building permission on the road, based on the suggestions, the official said.

The idea has been borrowed from cities such as Singapore and Dubai, where norms are in place to curb the number of vehicles based on the road’s carrying capacity.