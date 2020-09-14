Traffic curbs in IT Corridor for a week

With the construction of six-lane two-way flyover from Tolichowki to Malkam Cheruvu on old Mumbai Highway under progress, as part of SRDP work, the Cyberabad Police announced traffic diversions in the IT Corridor.
“To and fro vehicular movement is very slow from Whisper Valley junction to Malkam Cheruvu. Commuters are requested to take alternative routes to avoid delay,” said Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar on Monday.
The construction work is permitted for seven days (from Tuesday to September 22) from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic coming from Tolichowki towards Gachibowli will be diverted from Old Raidurgam Police Station (Dargah) left turn towards OU Colony, Jammichettu Junction, Devagonaya Handlooms, Marrichettu Junction, Lanco Hills, DPS Road and Khajaguda junction towards Gachibowli. Vehicle commuters from Gachibowli, going towards Tolichowki, will be diverted from new HRDCL Road (beside LIDCAP), Road No. 45 right turn Film Nagar Road, JRC Convention Whisper Valley junction towards Tolichowki, Mr. Kumar said.
“People commuting on these routes are advised to take the above alternative roads to avoid congestion at Dargah junction and Malkam Cheruvu to ensure free flow of traffic,” he added.
