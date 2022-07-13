Traffic curbs for Vice-President’s Rajendranagar programme today

The Hyderabad Traffic Police will stop or divert traffic on the Jubilee Hills-Rajendra Nagar route on Thursday for Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to attend a programme at the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society at Shivrampally in Rajendranagar at around 10 a.m.

For security reasons, traffic will be regulated on the route between Jubilee Hills Raod No 29-Road No. 36/10 Junction, Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills Check Post, NFCL, Taj Krishna junction, Care Hospital, Masabtank flyover, NMDC and PVNR Expressway. The same restrictions will be in place at around 11.45 a.m., when Mr. Naidu’s convoy returns on that route after conclusion of the programme.