Traffic curbs for Saddula Bathukamma on Sunday

On the day, general traffic coming to Tank Bund from Telugu Talli junction and Karbala Maidan will not be allowed.

October 21, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Women celebrating Bathukamma in Hyderabad.

Women celebrating Bathukamma in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Vehicular traffic will be diverted in and around the Tank Bund on Sunday in view of Saddula Bathukamma, the final day of the nine-day festivities.

According to Hyderabad Traffic Police, traffic congestion is expected around Lumbini Park and Upper Tank Bund between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

On the day, general traffic coming to Tank Bund from Telugu Talli junction and Karbala Maidan will not be allowed.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar will not be allowed towards Upper Tank Bund, and will be diverted towards Telugu Talli flyover –Kattamaisamma - DBR - Indira Park - Gandhinagar - RTC cross road.

Traffic from V.V. Statue towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Indira Gandhi statue (Necklace Rotary) towards Prasad’s IMAX and Mint Lane.

Traffic from Nallagutta junction towards Budha Bhavan will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta cross roads towards Ranigunj and Necklace Road.

Traffic from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Iqbal Minar ‘u’ turn via Telugu Talli junction.

Traffic from Secunderabad towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House - Jabbar complex - Kavadiguda – Lower Tank Bund - Kattamaisamma and Telugu Talli flyover.

Traffic coming from Musheerbad and Kavadiguda towards Children’s Park – Upper Tank bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Lower Tank Bund -Kattamaisamma.

The police have designated parking areas for devotees and visitors at Snow World, NTR Stadium and beside NTR Gardens.

