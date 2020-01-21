Traffic curbs on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45

To facilitate proper regulation of traffic and ensure public safety in connection with the construction of four-lane elevated corridor from Jubilee Hills Road No.45 to Durgam Cheruvu, traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed for a period of six months, the police said. The restrictions will come into force from Tuesday and will continue till July 21.
Vehicles coming from Madhapur towards Road No.45 Jubilee Hills will not be allowed towards Road No. 45 Jubilee Hills and will be diverted towards Road No.44 via., Mahaa News Channel – Noc Noc Bistro pub – Iqbalia International School – Fernandez Hospital – Road No.39/44 junction – 44 – Carzspa –Over head Tank – Peddamma Temple Electricity Sub-Station – Road No.44/56- Road No.56 – Road No.60. Jubilee Hills.
All citizens have been requested to take alternate routes to their destinations during the period of traffic diversion.
