Traffic and road safety issues take centre stage at city convergence meeting

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has asked Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) officials to complete road and footpath restoration works and development of central medians and hand them over to GHMC on the recently-launched stretch between Jubilee Bus Station and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

Addressing the monthly city convergence meeting on Saturday, Mr. Lokesh Kumar also asked the officials to provide signboards indicating speed limits on various road stretches to minimise accidents. Most roads are suitable only for 40 km per hour speed, he noted.

He asked for all road cutting proposals to be submitted to private agencies carrying out the maintenance works, and directed various departments to circulate the proposals among themselves so that other utilities are not disturbed.

Police officials who attended the meeting said in 31% of deaths due to accidents, the victims are pedestrians, and asked HMR officials to raise the height of central median grills to prevent pedestrians from crossing over to the other side of the road.

The Commissioner asked officials to complete illumination of dark spots by February 29.

On housing front, he has asked for data on allotment of houses under various schemes such as JNNURM and VAMBAY since 2000, to eliminate duplication. Issues pertaining to shifting of electric poles and improvement of footpath also came up for discussion. As did notification of parking places at metro rail stations.

Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty, GHMC Additional Commissioners, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar, and senior officials from HRDCL, discoms, HMWS&SB, HMR and police also attended the meeting.