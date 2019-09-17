Hyderabad

Tourists from Hyderabad are still missing

Uncertainty looms large over the residents of Hyderabad who remain untraceable, following the boat tragedy in river Godavari in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, even as naval divers continued to make serious efforts to locate them on Monday.

Rescuers were finding it difficult to locate the missing persons because of the steady inflows in the river. Sources said that the strong water current was hampering the search efforts and they are yet to recover the boat.

Telangana Panchayat Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh reached Rampachodavaram to facilitate better communiication between the government and the survivors.

At least 30 people from the State capital were on the boat to the picturesque Papikondalu when the vessel capsized in the river. Till Monday evening, eight bodies have been retrieved.

